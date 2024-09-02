Previous
A Walk Around The Lake
A Walk Around The Lake

Ande took me over to Lake Barber again tonight. This time was less buggy so we got to walk around the whole perimeter — a 1.4 mile trail. I wonder what kind of fish he's trying to catch?
2nd September 2024

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
