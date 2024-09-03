Previous
Next
It's Pearl! by yogiw
278 / 365

It's Pearl!

Look at my sweet girl. This is a rare moment — she actually looked at the camera for a split second. Just like Jack, she waits for me to come home from my walk only on the opposite end of the couch. God forbid she gets too close to him!! 😄
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise