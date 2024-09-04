Previous
It's Jack! by yogiw
279 / 365

It's Jack!

Look at my sweet boy. He's looking mighty fine waiting for me to come home from my walk. I love how he greets me at the corner of the couch.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

76% complete

