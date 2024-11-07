Previous
The Clouds At Sunset by yogiw
341 / 365

The Clouds At Sunset

I love walking at the end of the day right before sunset. The colors are amazing and different every night. It's hard getting used to sunset at 5:30 though. I have to walk earlier in the day.
7th November 2024

