Previous
Next
Gentle Giants by zambianlass
Photo 410

Gentle Giants

These creatures always take my breath away. How something so huge can walk so quietly always amazes me. Such gentle creatures, but still at risk from the ongoing threat of poaching. How anyone can harm these incredible animals is beyond me.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
📸. 365Project Popular Page Photos by 📷. 🌍 {Update 2020}: 6 years later and now a mum of 4 I thank this...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise