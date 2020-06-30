Sign up
Gentle Giants
These creatures always take my breath away. How something so huge can walk so quietly always amazes me. Such gentle creatures, but still at risk from the ongoing threat of poaching. How anyone can harm these incredible animals is beyond me.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
ZambianLass
@zambianlass
📸. 365Project Popular Page Photos by 📷. 🌍 {Update 2020}: 6 years later and now a mum of 4 I thank this...
sunset
park
elephant
safari
zambia
kafue
