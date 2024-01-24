Sign up
67 / 365
Finding the Good
It’s been topsy turvy in Zambia.
A cholera outbreak has kept schools closed. The juggling of work and online learning… it’s been challenging… but we will be ok 😀
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
ZambianLass
@zambianlass
This is my world in Zambia. I hope you enjoy my home 🏡 🇿🇲
