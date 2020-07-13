Python 🐍 Pond

If you saw “the road home” image a few days ago - this is what lies around the corner. This is also where the python 🐍 lives (but due it it’s secretive habits it is rarely spotted).



The largest snake we get, growing up to 5m in length, they are non venomous so catch their prey by constricting.



They can live to be about 30 years old and really are quite beautiful to look at. I’ll do my best to find one for you this year.



