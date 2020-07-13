Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 423
Python 🐍 Pond
If you saw “the road home” image a few days ago - this is what lies around the corner. This is also where the python 🐍 lives (but due it it’s secretive habits it is rarely spotted).
The largest snake we get, growing up to 5m in length, they are non venomous so catch their prey by constricting.
They can live to be about 30 years old and really are quite beautiful to look at. I’ll do my best to find one for you this year.
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
2
1
ZambianLass
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
5
2
1
365
iPhone SE (1st generation)
12th July 2020 8:23am
water
,
dry
,
landscape
,
zambia
Maggiemae
ace
You have the eye of an artist! This is so good! But I'm not keen about those nasty things that lurk around! fav
July 14th, 2020
Margo
ace
nice shot. That snake ???????? I don't like them even though they live in my village
July 14th, 2020
