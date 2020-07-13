Previous
Python 🐍 Pond by zambianlass
Python 🐍 Pond

If you saw “the road home” image a few days ago - this is what lies around the corner. This is also where the python 🐍 lives (but due it it’s secretive habits it is rarely spotted).

The largest snake we get, growing up to 5m in length, they are non venomous so catch their prey by constricting.

They can live to be about 30 years old and really are quite beautiful to look at. I’ll do my best to find one for you this year.

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Maggiemae
You have the eye of an artist! This is so good! But I'm not keen about those nasty things that lurk around! fav
July 14th, 2020  
Margo
nice shot. That snake ???????? I don't like them even though they live in my village
July 14th, 2020  
