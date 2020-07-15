Morning Run

Early morning in Zambia. My sister Jenni is out for a run with a dog by her side (Rolo the lab). She is running on my dad's grass airstrip. Due to the vast distances in Zambia it is not unusual to own a small light aircraft. It is certainly a much more efficient way of getting around. A drive to our capital city Lusaka takes about 5 hours, by plane it is just under an hour.



We are expecting high winds and a big drop in temperatures over the next few days so we won't be venturing too far from home.