Black and White by zambianlass
Photo 430

Black and White

Zebra in the garden. I do adore these black and white creatures. I always dreamed as child that I would be able to tame one so I could ride it like a horse! Our unicorns of the African bush.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
