Watery Expanse by zambianlass
Photo 431

Watery Expanse

After a busy few days it is wonderful to find quiet and just be. This is one of the big lakes that we have on the farm.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

ZambianLass

zambianlass
I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia.
