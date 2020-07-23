Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 433
Wide Open Spaces
It seems Covid-19 is really waking up on the African Continent. Zambia is on high alert. We are so lucky to live with all this space around us. I am grateful for this.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
433
photos
152
followers
213
following
118% complete
View this month »
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
23rd July 2020 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
water
,
space
,
landscape
,
open
,
moody
,
wide
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close