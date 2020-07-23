Previous
Next
Wide Open Spaces by zambianlass
Photo 433

Wide Open Spaces

It seems Covid-19 is really waking up on the African Continent. Zambia is on high alert. We are so lucky to live with all this space around us. I am grateful for this.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

ZambianLass

ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise