Another Attempt by zambianlass
Photo 452

Another Attempt

Another fish eagle, another day.

The plumage is discoloured by the golden light - they are predominantly black and white but you can see how huge they here more clearly in this photo.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia.
