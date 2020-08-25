Sign up
Photo 466
Living the High Life
A pair of young giraffe. For such tall creatures I am always surprised how well they camouflage into the bush, making them quite difficult to spot.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
1
1
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
471
photos
181
followers
247
following
129% complete
View this month »
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
25th August 2020 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
giraffe
,
zambia
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful shot! Are those mounds made from ants?
September 2nd, 2020
365 Project
