Living the High Life by zambianlass
Photo 466

Living the High Life

A pair of young giraffe. For such tall creatures I am always surprised how well they camouflage into the bush, making them quite difficult to spot.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia.
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful shot! Are those mounds made from ants?
September 2nd, 2020  
