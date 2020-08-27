Sign up
Photo 468
Calm
Pretty pink tones and not a breath of air. The world is still very much asleep this morning.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
471
photos
181
followers
247
following
129% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
27th August 2020 6:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
morning
,
dawn
,
calm
,
still
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely soft pink tones! What a shot!
September 2nd, 2020
