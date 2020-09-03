Previous
Next
African Spring by zambianlass
Photo 473

African Spring

We are surrounded by Miombo Woodland. The arrival of spring combined with the heat of the dry season brings on the emergence of new leaf and a spectacular display of colour.

Over the next few weeks the leaves will change from bright crimson red, through shades of orange, brown, yellow, light green, and eventually to tree-green.

It is spectacular to watch and really quite miraculous to think the trees can put on such a show at the driest time of the year.

There is a lot of haze in the air but I will dust of my tripod, wake a little earlier and try to get a clearer photo for you of natures spectacular show.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

ZambianLass

ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wowza!! So beautiful, stunning color
September 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise