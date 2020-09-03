African Spring

We are surrounded by Miombo Woodland. The arrival of spring combined with the heat of the dry season brings on the emergence of new leaf and a spectacular display of colour.



Over the next few weeks the leaves will change from bright crimson red, through shades of orange, brown, yellow, light green, and eventually to tree-green.



It is spectacular to watch and really quite miraculous to think the trees can put on such a show at the driest time of the year.



There is a lot of haze in the air but I will dust of my tripod, wake a little earlier and try to get a clearer photo for you of natures spectacular show.