Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 473
African Spring
We are surrounded by Miombo Woodland. The arrival of spring combined with the heat of the dry season brings on the emergence of new leaf and a spectacular display of colour.
Over the next few weeks the leaves will change from bright crimson red, through shades of orange, brown, yellow, light green, and eventually to tree-green.
It is spectacular to watch and really quite miraculous to think the trees can put on such a show at the driest time of the year.
There is a lot of haze in the air but I will dust of my tripod, wake a little earlier and try to get a clearer photo for you of natures spectacular show.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
473
photos
181
followers
247
following
129% complete
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
3rd September 2020 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
trees
,
spring
,
change
,
woodland
,
colour
,
zambia
,
miombo
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wowza!! So beautiful, stunning color
September 3rd, 2020
