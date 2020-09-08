Sign up
Photo 480
Our Playground
My kids absolutely love to come and play here. They fish, they swim, there is plenty space for boats and jet ski's... and I can highly recommend sitting here with a gin and tonic
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
lake
,
dam
,
zambia
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous
September 14th, 2020
Beau
ace
Brilliant capture. Wonderful tones and composition. Looks like a great place to sit and watch the world go by.
September 14th, 2020
