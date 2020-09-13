Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 483
Zazu the Hornbill
Meet Zazu, a prim and proper hornbill who also happens to be, Mufasa's most trusted advisor (if you have seen The Lion King you will know who I mean :-))
These gorgeous birds have fabulous bills and a very distinctive flight action which makes them appear to almost zigzag up and down when in flight.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
483
photos
186
followers
253
following
132% complete
View this month »
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
483
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
13th September 2020 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
I would love to see that zigzag action! Sounds like me when I'm confused.
September 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close