Zazu the Hornbill by zambianlass
Photo 483

Zazu the Hornbill

Meet Zazu, a prim and proper hornbill who also happens to be, Mufasa's most trusted advisor (if you have seen The Lion King you will know who I mean :-))

These gorgeous birds have fabulous bills and a very distinctive flight action which makes them appear to almost zigzag up and down when in flight.

13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Maggiemae ace
I would love to see that zigzag action! Sounds like me when I'm confused.
September 14th, 2020  
