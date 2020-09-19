Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 491
Jacaranda Avenue
September brings the jacaranda flowers. They drop their purple flowers everywhere making the most wonderful purple carpets.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
492
photos
187
followers
253
following
134% complete
View this month »
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
19th September 2020 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
purple
,
dirt
,
country
,
carpet
,
jacaranda
,
zambia
Joanne Diochon
ace
From your photos I would have to conclude that Zambia is the true homeland of colours.
September 24th, 2020
Joyce Lancaster
ace
So beautiful and stunning colours Fav
September 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close