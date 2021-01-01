New Years Day in Zambia

Happy New Year to you all



Sorry for my absence again! I have been battling with recurring malaria for a few weeks and then on Tuesday I slipped back into the 1990s.



My phone, my highly smart calendar-clock-camera-email-SMS-social-media lifeline decided to stop working.



I'm adjusting to navigating a life without it, and sometimes losing my cool about the consequences, but it isn't doing me any harm being without it.



I am kicking the year off with a sunset photo taken on the family farm. I hope you all had a sparkling New Year and manage to find magic in the year ahead.



Thank you for the support always. I can't believe I even got a photo in the TT. I don't think I deserve that with my irregular posting, but thank you, I will try and do better this year... :-)