Previous
Next
New Years Day in Zambia by zambianlass
Photo 547

New Years Day in Zambia

Happy New Year to you all

Sorry for my absence again! I have been battling with recurring malaria for a few weeks and then on Tuesday I slipped back into the 1990s.

My phone, my highly smart calendar-clock-camera-email-SMS-social-media lifeline decided to stop working.

I'm adjusting to navigating a life without it, and sometimes losing my cool about the consequences, but it isn't doing me any harm being without it.

I am kicking the year off with a sunset photo taken on the family farm. I hope you all had a sparkling New Year and manage to find magic in the year ahead.

Thank you for the support always. I can't believe I even got a photo in the TT. I don't think I deserve that with my irregular posting, but thank you, I will try and do better this year... :-)
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

ZambianLass

ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise