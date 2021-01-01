Sign up
Photo 547
New Years Day in Zambia
Happy New Year to you all
Sorry for my absence again! I have been battling with recurring malaria for a few weeks and then on Tuesday I slipped back into the 1990s.
My phone, my highly smart calendar-clock-camera-email-SMS-social-media lifeline decided to stop working.
I'm adjusting to navigating a life without it, and sometimes losing my cool about the consequences, but it isn't doing me any harm being without it.
I am kicking the year off with a sunset photo taken on the family farm. I hope you all had a sparkling New Year and manage to find magic in the year ahead.
Thank you for the support always. I can't believe I even got a photo in the TT. I don't think I deserve that with my irregular posting, but thank you, I will try and do better this year... :-)
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
1st January 2021 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
sunset
,
water
,
farm
,
zambia
