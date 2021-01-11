Previous
A Pretty Morning by zambianlass
A Pretty Morning

Now that I am back out running every morning, I so often get to start my day like this. How lucky am I?
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia.
Beautiful morning indeed
January 13th, 2021  
Very pretty!
January 13th, 2021  
