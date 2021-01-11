Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 556
A Pretty Morning
Now that I am back out running every morning, I so often get to start my day like this. How lucky am I?
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
2
3
ZambianLass
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
4
2
3
365
iPhone SE (1st generation)
11th January 2021 6:50am
water
,
lake
,
dam
,
zambia
Nada
Beautiful morning indeed
January 13th, 2021
marlboromaam
Very pretty!
January 13th, 2021
