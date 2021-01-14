Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 559
Wooden Teepee
It was my nephews 3rd birthday today so we made up this wooden teepee for him to hide in. All the kids seem to love it.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
3
0
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
562
photos
204
followers
259
following
Tags
kids
,
fun
,
party
,
teepee
Lin
ace
What a great idea! Cute capture, too.
January 21st, 2021
ZambianLass
ace
@linnypinny
you're getting a taste of my family life :-) with all my recent photo uploads
January 21st, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute shot.
January 21st, 2021
