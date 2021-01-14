Previous
Wooden Teepee by zambianlass
Wooden Teepee

It was my nephews 3rd birthday today so we made up this wooden teepee for him to hide in. All the kids seem to love it.
ZambianLass

ace
Lin ace
What a great idea! Cute capture, too.
January 21st, 2021  
ZambianLass ace
@linnypinny you're getting a taste of my family life :-) with all my recent photo uploads
January 21st, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute shot.
January 21st, 2021  
