Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 560
Special Time
As a mum of 4 I found it was difficult to invest one-on-one time with my kids, and so I have simply scheduled it in now...
Making a time slot for each child keeps me dedicated and committed to invest personal time with them.
And the kids highly anticipate their special day every single week now...
This week it was Leo (my baby boys turn). We had such a special time together, just the two of us.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
562
photos
204
followers
259
following
153% complete
View this month »
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
17th January 2021 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kid
,
toddler
,
boy
,
growing
,
up
Lin
ace
Such a sweet photo (a lovely idea of their special time)
January 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close