Special Time by zambianlass
Special Time

As a mum of 4 I found it was difficult to invest one-on-one time with my kids, and so I have simply scheduled it in now...

Making a time slot for each child keeps me dedicated and committed to invest personal time with them.

And the kids highly anticipate their special day every single week now...

This week it was Leo (my baby boys turn). We had such a special time together, just the two of us.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Lin ace
Such a sweet photo (a lovely idea of their special time)
January 21st, 2021  
