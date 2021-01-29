Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 563
Tiny Chameleon
This little fella was hanging out on a lemon tree at tennis. Smaller then my finger, life must be tough for him. When I put my finger near him he climbed on without hesitation.
I’ve been awol. Busy. Computer issues. Phone issues. Home schooling. Work. I’ll get this project going properly one day again and suprise you all 🦋
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
570
photos
204
followers
255
following
156% complete
View this month »
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
29th January 2021 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
chameleon
,
zambia
