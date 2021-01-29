Previous
Tiny Chameleon by zambianlass
Photo 563

Tiny Chameleon

This little fella was hanging out on a lemon tree at tennis. Smaller then my finger, life must be tough for him. When I put my finger near him he climbed on without hesitation.

I’ve been awol. Busy. Computer issues. Phone issues. Home schooling. Work. I’ll get this project going properly one day again and suprise you all 🦋
ZambianLass

