Photo 571
Muddy Puddles
Who needs toys... the boys had a ball playing in the puddles today
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
3
0
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
572
photos
203
followers
255
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
14th February 2021 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mud
,
rainy
,
puddles
,
zambia
Ingrid
Love it! Mud is great!
February 15th, 2021
Nada
ace
That looks like so much fun
February 15th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh such fun.
February 15th, 2021
