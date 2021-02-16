Previous
Next
Water Disaster by zambianlass
Photo 573

Water Disaster

I have been so quiet

After my last post, the huge dam wall on the farm broke in the middle. It was scary, tsunami like... and sad to see the destruction to nature left in the wake of such a disaster.

We will fix with time, but but for now, the rain has just kept on coming making everywhere like a mud bath. It has been an incredible rainy season. Everywhere is a lake!

I have missed you all.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

ZambianLass

ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my, so sorry about this, how terrible. Flood water is so powerful, I am glad you and your family are ok though.
March 29th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
This is dreadful and a worrying time. Pleased to see you back.
March 29th, 2021  
Mave
That looks frightening. So much to fix, and the weather isn't helping. Hope it didn't get to the house.
March 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise