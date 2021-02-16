Sign up
Photo 573
Water Disaster
I have been so quiet
After my last post, the huge dam wall on the farm broke in the middle. It was scary, tsunami like... and sad to see the destruction to nature left in the wake of such a disaster.
We will fix with time, but but for now, the rain has just kept on coming making everywhere like a mud bath. It has been an incredible rainy season. Everywhere is a lake!
I have missed you all.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
3
0
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
573
photos
199
followers
251
following
156% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
16th February 2021 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
dam
,
disaster
,
flood.
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, so sorry about this, how terrible. Flood water is so powerful, I am glad you and your family are ok though.
March 29th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
This is dreadful and a worrying time. Pleased to see you back.
March 29th, 2021
Mave
That looks frightening. So much to fix, and the weather isn't helping. Hope it didn't get to the house.
March 29th, 2021
