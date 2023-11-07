Previous
Mother Natures Masterpiece by zambianlass
Mother Natures Masterpiece

We had lunch here today and on the veranda was this HUGE orchid. As tall as me with over forty sprays (I think this is the correct orchid terminology) It was truly beautiful
ZambianLass

@zambianlass
This is my world in Zambia.
