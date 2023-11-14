Previous
Sunset Time by zambianlass
Sunset Time

Davey my second eldest son enjoying the quiet of the African evening
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
This is my world in Zambia. I hope you enjoy my home 🏡 🇿🇲 I’ve been on here for a long time but I’ve lost...
Susan Wakely ace
The fire and sky are so inviting.
November 14th, 2023  
