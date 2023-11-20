My Dad

My Dad

73 years old young.



I love this moment. He stopped to help the grader driver who wanted some advice. Dad is a farmer but he has a grader on the farm that he uses to maintain many of the community roads in the area where we live. He always makes time for everyone.



My dad has a hive of

African 🐝 🐝 🐝 (the grumpiest of all the 🐝 family) on his grader. They refuse to move out and so he takes them grading! On several occasions the 🐝 🐝 🐝 have got grumpy and we’ve had to rescue him…but somehow they continue to all be friends.