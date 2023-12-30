Previous
Colourful Trees by zambianlass
Colourful Trees

@Weezilou posted about people painting your photos (framed365) My mother in law often paints my photos. So this is the original photo. And I’ll post her painting for tmw.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
This is my world in Zambia. I hope you enjoy my home 🏡 🇿🇲 I’ve been on here for a long time but I’ve lost...
eDorre ace
Beautiful image
December 30th, 2023  
