baby pigeon emergency

There was a baby pigeon sitting across the street from work, crying a bit at the beginning, and after talking to a concerned girl from the neighbourhood and calling a bird clinic we decided the best option was to leave it there so their parents (who we saw feeding it before it got dark) could find it again in the morning (if it wasn't eaten by a cat 💔). In the end though a random woman came and caught it into a shoe box to drive it to the clinic. Appearently she'd done it before. ♥