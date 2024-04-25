Previous
transformator? by zardz
Photo 3343

transformator?

I went for a walk to the library and found an abandoned looking building with a crack. I peeped inside and I think this could be a transformator
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
916% complete

