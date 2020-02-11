Previous
Next
checking the apartments by zardz
Photo 1833

checking the apartments

Checking if everything was cleaned and emptied and if the beds are prepared for accordingly to the number of guests arriving.
I found ice cream in one of the freezers and took it home B)
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
502% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise