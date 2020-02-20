Previous
evening shift oops by zardz
Photo 1842

evening shift oops

We closed the main door to only sell sandwiches through the window for the last hour like we always do. When we finished working we realised the window is pretty hard to reach, oops.
20th February 2020

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
504% complete

View this month »

