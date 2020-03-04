Sign up
Photo 1853
back to CCCP
I was supposed to translate that day but I watched a russian series about a cop that gets hit by a car and wakes up in the Soviet union. It's kind of a remake of the british Life on mars or it reminds a lot of it at least.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
0
0
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1853
photos
3
followers
2
following
507% complete
View this month »
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
HUAWEI GRA-L09
Taken
4th March 2020 4:15pm
