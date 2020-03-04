Previous
Next
back to CCCP by zardz
Photo 1853

back to CCCP

I was supposed to translate that day but I watched a russian series about a cop that gets hit by a car and wakes up in the Soviet union. It's kind of a remake of the british Life on mars or it reminds a lot of it at least.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise