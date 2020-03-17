Previous
first online class by zardz
Photo 1865

first online class

Professors ackowledging that we won't be physically back to their classes for a while now, some of them doing them online 👍 it was nice not to waste time on getting to the faculty and to listen to it in my pyjamas
17th March 2020

zardz

