Photo 1865
first online class
Professors ackowledging that we won't be physically back to their classes for a while now, some of them doing them online 👍 it was nice not to waste time on getting to the faculty and to listen to it in my pyjamas
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
0
0
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1865
photos
3
followers
2
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
HUAWEI GRA-L09
Taken
17th March 2020 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
