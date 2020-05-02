Previous
metropolis feels for a sec by zardz
Photo 1912

metropolis feels for a sec

Went for a walk around the shopping district while everything was closed because of the holiday. We found this cool view of Kristalna palača and remembered the random story of us going to the opening party :D
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
