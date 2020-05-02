Sign up
Photo 1912
metropolis feels for a sec
Went for a walk around the shopping district while everything was closed because of the holiday. We found this cool view of Kristalna palača and remembered the random story of us going to the opening party :D
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1912
photos
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
365
