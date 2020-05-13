Previous
back to HQ by zardz
Photo 1923

back to HQ

We open on monday! Boss asked E. to come and clean the place and I went with her to do some reading for one of the 4 exams I have left.
It was nice being there again and it was exactly 2 months that day since my last working day :x
13th May 2020

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
526% complete

