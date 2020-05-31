Previous
eye of the tiger :D by zardz
eye of the tiger :D

studying for my 2/5 exam!
I just noticed how I matched the colors unintentially :D
31st May 2020

zardz

~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
