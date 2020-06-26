Previous
Next
summer uniform & uč od tigra by zardz
Photo 1967

summer uniform & uč od tigra

Bought two new shirts with short sleeves for work and I think my boss approved them since she didn't offer me the ugly polo shirts my coworker has to wear ..

Coworker was singing his own slovenian version of the Eye of the tiger hahaha
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise