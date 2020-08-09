Previous
Velenje pt1/b by zardz
Velenje pt1/b

Tito square mixing culture and politics. The town itself is one of the younger ones in the country and the architecture is mainly modern ♡ we went for a walk around the town to discover it better + visited the beach on the lake
zardz

