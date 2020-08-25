Previous
Next
2 - 1 - 2 by zardz
Photo 2027

2 - 1 - 2

Had to prepare extra bed linen and towels for a guest's potential visit xd I hate doing this when guests are around, I'm not very elegant doing it xd
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
555% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise