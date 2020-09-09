Previous
day 3 by zardz
Photo 2042

day 3

After a shorter walk to the hotel my mom spent a school trip at we went to Maribor with the gondola to have lunch in a japanese restaurant and coffee in a cafe with the best view of the town :D it was a perfect day!
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
