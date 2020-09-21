Previous
tourist vouchers drama by zardz
tourist vouchers drama

A couple came to stay at apartment #3 which they thought was #5 and all hell broke loose. In the end they found a new hotel because they didn't like number 3 (which is my second favourite but oh well).
