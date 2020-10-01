Previous
afterparty moments by zardz
Photo 2063

afterparty moments

We hanged out until morning and it was a pretty weird night full of wnb love confessions, fights and random screams. My favourite moment was when we met the cleaning lady who just started her shift on our way home :D
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
565% complete

