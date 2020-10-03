Previous
Next
šankistka time by zardz
Photo 2065

šankistka time

Restaurant boss asked me if I could help once in a while and I said I would. I regreted the dicission in the morning but it was okay to work once I got there.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
565% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise