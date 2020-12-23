Previous
some drone alone time by zardz
some drone alone time

Went to this field close to home to fly the drone in solitude because I'm not yet confident doing it. It was fun and scary at the same time :D
zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
587% complete

