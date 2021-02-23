Previous
Next
medieval problems by zardz
Photo 2207

medieval problems

We sucked so much at this game! We did everything as we should but we didn't do it right or sth xD once we started failing, we just kept failing but we managed to finish it!! And then ordered another game :D
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise