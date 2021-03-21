Sign up
Photo 2233
finding a whole new residential area
We wanted to walk to FRI but ended up in this fancy residential area that has a pond with a bridge over it (random) and a hill with two sport courts on top of it o.o
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
