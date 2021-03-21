Previous
finding a whole new residential area by zardz
Photo 2233

finding a whole new residential area

We wanted to walk to FRI but ended up in this fancy residential area that has a pond with a bridge over it (random) and a hill with two sport courts on top of it o.o
21st March 2021

zardz

