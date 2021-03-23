Previous
riding the 12 by zardz
Photo 2235

riding the 12

Dentist early in the morning & finding out Polje is pretty close if you take bus no. 12 and drive through some town villages! Felt like an adventure
23rd March 2021

zardz

