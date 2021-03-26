Previous
15 km for fun by zardz
Photo 2238

15 km for fun

B. wanted to climb Golovec and we went there by foot :D we made 15km in the end and watched Conan for the rest of the day \o/
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
613% complete

